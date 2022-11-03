Two people dead after two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County.

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office says, on Tuesday evening, a 2005 GMC Yukon collided with a 2014 Black Nissan Rogue on US 27 in the Eubank area of northern Pulaski County.

The GMC was operated by Ronald G. Rose, 43, of Eubank. The Nissan was operated by Aaron R. Singleton, 41, of Science Hill, Kentucky. Ashley Singleton, 39, was a passenger in the Nissan.

Police determined that the GMC was traveling northbound on US 127 prior to the collision. The Nissan was turning from E. Highway 70 toward the southbound lane of US Highway 27 when the collision occurred.

Aaron Singleton and Ashley Singleton were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Ronald Rose was flown from the scene to UK hospital, where he is currently remaining.

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office believes the Yukon, operated by Rose, disregarded the traffic control device at the intersection resulting in the collision. However, The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.