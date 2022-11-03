Two people dead after two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County.

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office says, on Tuesday evening, a 2005 GMC Yukon collided with a 2014 Black Nissan Rogue on US 27 in the Eubank area of northern Pulaski County.

The GMC was operated by Ronald G. Rose, 43, of Eubank. The Nissan was operated by Aaron R. Singleton, 41, of Science Hill, Kentucky. Ashley Singleton, 39, was a passenger in the Nissan.

Police determined that the GMC was traveling northbound on US 127 prior to the collision. The Nissan was turning from E. Highway 70 toward the southbound lane of US Highway 27 when the collision occurred.

Aaron Singleton and Ashley Singleton were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Ronald Rose was flown from the scene to UK hospital, where he is currently remaining.

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office believes the Yukon, operated by Rose, disregarded the traffic control device at the intersection resulting in the collision. However, The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave
The Clark County and Madison County school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase...
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
Cybercriminals are wreaking havoc on American infrastructure.
Cyberattack on Lexington hospital’s parent company could be largest in US history
Courtesy: Heather Lesak
New information released in deadly Knox County crash
Superintendent Wayne Sizemore said they ended the day with only 70 percent attendance. And they...
School districts deal with flu spread, cancelled classes

Latest News

At the Red River Gorge, in the Daniel Boone National Forest, it hasn’t been this dry in 12 years.
Ky. national park dryest it has been in over a decade
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
FCPS principal placed on leave after ‘allegation of inappropriate conduct’
One Kentucky woman is now a millionaire after cashing in a winning Powerball ticket.
‘I couldn’t believe it’: Ky. woman wins $2 million from Powerball ticket
FCPS principal placed on leave after ‘allegation of inappropriate conduct’
WATCH | FCPS principal placed on leave after ‘allegation of inappropriate conduct’