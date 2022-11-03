UK’s Walker a semifinalist for national freshman award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky defensive lineman Deone Walker has been named one of 14 semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Award, given to the nation’s best freshman player.

Walker, who goes 6-foot-6, 330-pounds, has played in all eight UK games. He has 20 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries and two pass breakups.

Shaun Alexander is a former Boone Co. running back, who became Alabama’s career rushing leader.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.