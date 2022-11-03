UK’s Walker a semifinalist for national freshman award

Shaun Alexander Award given to nation's outstanding first-year player
UK defensive lineman Deone Walker is a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the...
UK defensive lineman Deone Walker is a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.(UK Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky defensive lineman Deone Walker has been named one of 14 semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Award, given to the nation’s best freshman player.

Walker, who goes 6-foot-6, 330-pounds, has played in all eight UK games. He has 20 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries and two pass breakups.

Shaun Alexander is a former Boone Co. running back, who became Alabama’s career rushing leader.

