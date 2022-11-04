Both on-site, off-site parking for the Breeders’ Cup sold out for Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Both onsite and off-site parking for the Breeders’ Cup is sold out for Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Anyone attending Day 2 of the Breeders’ Cup without pre-purchased parking must utilize rideshare or taxi services or a shuttle to Keeneland.

Lextran is offering a shuttle from the Downtown Transit Center to Keeneland for the Breeders’ Cup. The shuttle costs $1 each way. To learn more about the Lextran shuttle, visit lextran.com/breeders-cup-shuttle-2022/

Gate 1 is the dedicated zone for all rideshare and taxi drop-offs and pick-ups at Keeneland. Rideshare and taxi-dedicated entry and exit routes can be accessed thru Gate 1, off Versailles Road.

To learn more, visit breederscup.com/experience/plan-your-visit/parking-transportation.

