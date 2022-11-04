Breeders’ Cup underway at Keeneland

By Julia Sandor
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Breeders’ Cup is now underway at Keeneland.

Schedule of Breeders’ Cup in Lexington

Food and drinks are flowing, with people grabbing favorites like bread pudding and bourbon. People say getting dressed up in their suit and tie or dress and fascinator gets them excited for the races.

Spectators from Kentucky say celebrating traditions and horse racing here in Kentucky makes it special.

Fans from all over the world are also in attendance. One mother and daughter duo, Alyssa King and Kim Pfeil, came from New York with their friends to enjoy the races.

“It’s an adventure and it’s a great place to be and the hype seeing these wonderful horses from all around the world, and we appreciate it because we show horses, and we really appreciate horses. Especially, the quality and the young horses too,” they said.

