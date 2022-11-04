Car crashes into house in Mount Vernon

Fatal car crash
Fatal car crash(Credit: MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver crashed into a house in Mount Vernon, on Thursday.

A Friday afternoon Facebook post by the Mount Vernon Fire Department says that they were dispatched to Town Hill court after a car hit a house and a parked vehicle. Police say that the driver was apparently blinded by the sun.

The porch of the structure received moderate damage.

The driver received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

We don’t know their current condition.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave
The Clark County and Madison County school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase...
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
FCPS principal placed on leave after ‘allegation of inappropriate conduct’
Harlan County Plane Crash
Name released in deadly Harlan County plane crash
One Kentucky woman is now a millionaire after cashing in a winning Powerball ticket.
‘I couldn’t believe it’: Ky. woman wins $2 million from Powerball ticket

Latest News

Generic police lights
Lexington police investigating shooting on Hollow Creek Dr.
Bailee Thornsbury, 22.
Kentucky mother indicted on murder charges after death of young child
Cody's wish is a 4-year-old with the pedigree to say he is worthy of the race, but it is the...
Ky. teen with special needs inspires name of horse running in the Breeders’ Cup
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Kentucky Lottery gives out free chance to win largest lottery jackpot in history