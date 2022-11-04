Car crashes into house in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver crashed into a house in Mount Vernon, on Thursday.

A Friday afternoon Facebook post by the Mount Vernon Fire Department says that they were dispatched to Town Hill court after a car hit a house and a parked vehicle. Police say that the driver was apparently blinded by the sun.

The porch of the structure received moderate damage.

The driver received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

We don’t know their current condition.

