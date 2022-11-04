Car crashes into house in Mount Vernon
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver crashed into a house in Mount Vernon, on Thursday.
A Friday afternoon Facebook post by the Mount Vernon Fire Department says that they were dispatched to Town Hill court after a car hit a house and a parked vehicle. Police say that the driver was apparently blinded by the sun.
The porch of the structure received moderate damage.
The driver received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
We don’t know their current condition.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.