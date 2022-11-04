Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gusty Winds This Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s Breeders’ Cup weekend in Kentucky and the weather to start things out is absolutely amazing. That won’t last beyond today as some big time winds bring showers and storms into town on Saturday.

The longer range pattern tries to take a walk on the wild side later next week as we transition into a much colder look.

Let’s kick this party off with what’s going on out there today. It’s an awesome day with temps spiking deep into the 70s as winds pick up from the southwest. Western Kentucky will see some clouds rolling in as those winds really crank out there.

The storm system responsible for all this rolls toward the Great Lakes on Saturday and drags a cold front across the state. This brings some big time winds through the region with gusts of 40mph-50mph possible.

Timing the showers and storms from west to east across the state is still a bit of a work in progress. It will be a close call for the closing races on Saturday at the Breeders’ Cup in Lexington.

Some lingering showers and storms will hang around into Sunday and Monday, but this shouldn’t be anything more than scattered stuff.

That system may become tropical or some kind of hybrid storm as it slowly works toward the US by the middle of the week. That may get far enough inland to bring us some rain by late Wednesday or Thursday.

At the same time, we get a powerful cold front to work toward us and there’s a chance for these two to hook up.

