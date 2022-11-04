Funeral service being held for Ky. police officer killed in the line of duty

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Final services for a southern Kentucky police officer killed in the line of duty are being held Friday.

London Officer Logan Medlock was killed when police say a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser.

Medlock’s funeral service starts at noon at Corinth Baptist Church. First responders from all over are in Laurel County to attend. People began arriving hours before the service.

Supporting Heroes is the group planning and coordinating the service and they told me it is very important that the family and the local enforcement community see Logan Medlock’s life being honored and celebrated.

London police say, following the service at church, around 1:30 p.m., a procession will travel from the church, through downtown, before heading back toward Keavy to Locust Grove Cemetery.

Police say they want as many people to line the streets to view the process as possible.

