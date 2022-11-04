Greyline Station hosts international block party for Breeders’ Cup

A concert was held Thursday night at Greyline Station to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There are several events happening around Lexington in conjunction with the Breeders’ Cup. WKYT is sponsoring one party that is just getting started.

The spirit of international racing takes over Greyline Station, with special food, cocktails and music offerings from around the world of racing.

he vendors on site will take on the international flair and culture that comes with the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Parking will be offered off-site at Legends Ball Park with a free shuttle service to Greyline.

This promises to be an international evening you don’t want to miss.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

