Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty winds blow in some showers this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An approaching cold front will bring showers, storms, and gusty winds to the region.

Temperatures should climb and reach the mid-70s to round out the work week. You have to keep in mind that we normally see highs in the low 60s for this part of November. It is quite nice to reach the 70s because this could very easily go the other way and be very cold.

Gusty winds will blow in on Saturday. Long before any shower or thunderstorm develops the winds will be the major factor you notice. Some of these winds will likely come in around 20-25 MPH for the sustained stuff and gusts could reach 40-45 MPH. There is a chance some of those gusts could be higher at times. The one thing that this strong southerly wind does is bring highs back to the mid-70s.

A weakening band of showers, with a few storms, will run through the region on Saturday evening. Don’t get too excited about this rain chance. In most scenarios, we only see a limited amount of rain. Any little bit of precipitation will help but this shouldn’t amount to much of anything.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.