Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty winds blow in some showers this weekend

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An approaching cold front will bring showers, storms, and gusty winds to the region.

Temperatures should climb and reach the mid-70s to round out the work week. You have to keep in mind that we normally see highs in the low 60s for this part of November. It is quite nice to reach the 70s because this could very easily go the other way and be very cold.

Gusty winds will blow in on Saturday. Long before any shower or thunderstorm develops the winds will be the major factor you notice. Some of these winds will likely come in around 20-25 MPH for the sustained stuff and gusts could reach 40-45 MPH. There is a chance some of those gusts could be higher at times. The one thing that this strong southerly wind does is bring highs back to the mid-70s.

A weakening band of showers, with a few storms, will run through the region on Saturday evening. Don’t get too excited about this rain chance. In most scenarios, we only see a limited amount of rain. Any little bit of precipitation will help but this shouldn’t amount to much of anything.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave
The Clark County and Madison County school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase...
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
FCPS principal placed on leave after ‘allegation of inappropriate conduct’
Harlan County Plane Crash
Name released in deadly Harlan County plane crash
Crash
Two people dead after two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County

Latest News

Showers increase on Saturday
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Big Winds for the Weekend
Temperatures will climb the thermometer
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Weekend rains possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Locking in on those weekend rain chances