Kentucky mother indicted on murder charges after death of young child

Bailee Thornsbury, 22.
Bailee Thornsbury, 22.(Kentucky State Police)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has been indicted on murder charges, months after the death of her child.

On Tuesday, Harrison County Grand Jury indicted Bailee Thornsbury on charges of murder, wanton endangerment, trafficking a controlled substance (two counts), buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.

She’s scheduled to be arraigned on November 15, in Harrison Circuit Court.

On September 20, KSP says emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive in Cynthiana a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a child needing medical attention.

The child was transported to Harrison County Memorial Hospital, where the child, identified by the coroner as Karsyn Lena Childers, was pronounced dead at around 12:40 a.m.

We’re told investigators found drugs in the home.

Thornsbury’s arrest citation says Karsyn’s cause of death is suspected to be an overdose.

