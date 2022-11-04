Lexington police investigating shooting on Hollow Creek Dr.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington.

Police tell us officers were called Friday afternoon to the 500 block of Hollow Creek Drive for a report of a shooting.

Right now, police don’t know what led up to the shooting or how it unfolded. 

A short time later, someone showed up at a Lexington hospital with a gunshot wound. We’re told that person has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe they have “both sides of the conflict” accounted for, but they’re still sorting everything out.

They say one person has been detained in connection with the case.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

