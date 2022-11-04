KSP investigating deadly shooting involving trooper in Anderson County
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Anderson County Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly shooting involving a trooper in Anderson County.
KSP says the shooting happened around 2 Friday afternoon.
Highway 127 at the Bluegrass Parkway is shut down right now in both directions as a result of what happened. According to the Anderson News, there was a standoff situation.
The Anderson County News says a person was taken from the scene to a hospital in Frankfort. KSP says that person has since died.
This a developing story.
