KSP investigating deadly shooting involving trooper in Anderson County

Authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting in Anderson County.
Authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting in Anderson County.(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Anderson County Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly shooting involving a trooper in Anderson County.

KSP says the shooting happened around 2 Friday afternoon.

Highway 127 at the Bluegrass Parkway is shut down right now in both directions as a result of what happened. According to the Anderson News, there was a standoff situation.

The Anderson County News says a person was taken from the scene to a hospital in Frankfort. KSP says that person has since died.

This a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

