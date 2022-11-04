KSP investigating deadly shooting involving trooper in Anderson County

Anderson County Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly shooting involving a trooper in Anderson County.

KSP says the shooting happened around 2 Friday afternoon.

Highway 127 at the Bluegrass Parkway is shut down right now in both directions as a result of what happened. According to the Anderson News, there was a standoff situation.

The Anderson County News says a person was taken from the scene to a hospital in Frankfort. KSP says that person has since died.

This a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.