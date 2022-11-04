Pharmacy sees increase in flu vaccinations amid Ky. school closings

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many school districts across the state were closed today due to illness and some will remain closed until Wednesday.

Madison County Schools were closed Friday and will have a non-traditional instruction day on Monday due to illness.

“We were like other communities experiencing a higher than normal volume of particularly positive flu cases,” said Madison County Schools Public Information Officer Erin Stewart. “as this week went on it just kept increasing.”

Madison is one of many districts deciding to keep kids home, along with Clark, Bourbon and Scott counties, to name a few.

While Fayette County Public Schools have remained open, employees, at the Pharmacy Shop in Lexington, say they are seeing an increase in customers coming in looking to purchase flu medicine.

“They’re just kind of surprised I think that the flu has taken off like it has this year and that’s because we’ve gotten a little, ya know, easygoing about flu and things like that because the last couple years we’ve not had any hardly,” said Pharmacy Shop owner Clarence Sullivan.

Sullivan says that, while many big-box retailers are seeing a shortage in flu medicines, his store is able to keep up with the demand.

“Our distributor has product and we’ve gotten quite a bit in so we’re good for the short term,” said Sullivan “Hopefully, there won’t be a long term.”

COVID, flu, common cold and RSV, all have similar symptoms.

The symptoms of COVID, Flu, Common Cold, and RSV (Gray Media)

