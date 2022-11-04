Tates Creek Middle on lockdown; police say shots fired on campus

Tates Creek schools on heightened alert; police say shots fired on campus
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Friday morning incident near Lexington’s Tates Creek schools campus is under investigation by police.

Police confirmed there were shots fired on campus.

FCPS officials say Tates Creek Middle School has been placed on lockdown due to the incident. Tates Creek High School and Elementary School are on heightened alert.

They say no students or staff have been harmed and they are asking families to stay away from campus.

We’re told the security precautions will remain in place until law enforcement advises otherwise.

This is a developing story.

