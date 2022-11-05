Ally Blake’s Forecast | Very gusty winds ahead of the Breeder’s Cup

Saturday’s Forecast
wind advisory
By Ally Blake
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning everyone! We are in for a mild, mostly cloudy, and gusty day ahead. Eventually, we may get a sprinkle or rumble of thunder, but the winds are going to be the top story of the day.

Let’s get to it! A wind advisory is up across central and eastern Kentucky from this morning to later on into the day. We could see gusts up to 40-50 MHP today. Hold on to your hats & hair at the Breeder’s Cup today! Also if you are driving in a high-profile vehicle make sure you are careful or have some holiday decorations outside to keep them secure. We may see a scattered shower in central Kentucky afternoon, but I believe most of us see cloudy skies with temps in the low 70s. A few leftover showers and storms will be noted for Sunday and Monday as temps stay fairly mild. The numbers drop some for Tuesday into Wednesday as high pressure builds to our north and northeast. Then our next system likely rolls in.

I hope you all have a great day!

