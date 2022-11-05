Annual 5k honoring fallen officer returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - In 2015, Officer Daniel Ellis of the Richmond Police Department was shot in the line of duty. 7 years later, and the community still honors his memory with a 5K.

“We have had wonderful support again this year. It’s been such a blessing and beautiful weather,” said Katie Ellis-Desimone, wife of Daniel Ellis.

Over 300 people came out to run for Ellis. And the family continues to run the 457 Foundation to inspire, honor, and assist Madison County.

“The community is what brought me this far. They have never left me behind. They are truly an amazing community,” said Katie. “I’m so thankful to live in Richmond. A lot of their families came out to support so. Just a huge involvement still. I couldn’t appreciate them more.”

Year after year, the family continues to be grateful for the support.

“Daniel would think that it’s a lot of fuss. He was a real simple person. But he would be honored,” said Katie. ‘I know he loved Richmond. I know he loved working for this community and for the people that live here.”

The Ellis family is also thinking of those others lost in the line of duty and the officer that recently passed in London.

“While we celebrate Daniel and try to honor a life that he loved, I would express my condolences to those families,” said Katie. “They will be in our prayers. And if those communities could lift them up and support those families, that would mean the world.

