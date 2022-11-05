Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gusty Winds Slow Down Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have some big time winds blowing across the region today as a strong low pressure wraps up to our northwest. This is part of a setup is growing more active as we get set to make the transition into a more winter looking pattern for the second half of the month.

Winds today peaked between 40mph and 50mph. Those will come way down tonight into Sunday.

There’s still the chance for scattered showers and some thunder tonight as a weak cold front slides through. A lingering shower will be noted in the south for Sunday.

Pleasant weather takes control for the first half of next week before big changes push in for the end of the week. That’s when a pattern change takes place with cold air moving in next weekend.

