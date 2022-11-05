Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gusty Winds Slow Down Tonight

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have some big time winds blowing across the region today as a strong low pressure wraps up to our northwest. This is part of a setup is growing more active as we get set to make the transition into a more winter looking pattern for the second half of the month.

Winds today peaked between 40mph and 50mph. Those will come way down tonight into Sunday.

There’s still the chance for scattered showers and some thunder tonight as a weak cold front slides through. A lingering shower will be noted in the south for Sunday.

Pleasant weather takes control for the first half of next week before big changes push in for the end of the week. That’s when a pattern change takes place with cold air moving in next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington man is in custody for wanton endangerment after a lockdown at Tates Creek Middle...
Suspect in custody after shots fired incident near Tates Creek campus
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave
Authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting in Anderson County.
KSP investigating deadly shooting involving trooper in Anderson County
The Clark County and Madison County school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase...
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Kentucky Lottery gives out free chance to win largest lottery jackpot in history

Latest News

wind advisory
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Very gusty winds ahead of the Breeder’s Cup
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gusty Winds This Weekend
Showers increase on Saturday
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Wind and rain arrive on Saturday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty winds blow in some showers this weekend