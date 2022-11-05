Driver on motorcycle hospitalized after early morning crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say that the crash happened around 2:30 on Saturday morning at Gainesway Drive and Castleton Hill. They say a driver on a motorcycle lost control and crashed. No other vehicles were involved. The driver’s injuries are life-threatening.

Crews had the road shut down in that area for hours as they reconstructed the scene.

