Driver on motorcycle hospitalized after early morning crash

Police say that the crash happened around 2:30 on Saturday morning at Gainesway Drive and...
Police say that the crash happened around 2:30 on Saturday morning at Gainesway Drive and Castleton Hill.(KPTV)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say that the crash happened around 2:30 on Saturday morning at Gainesway Drive and Castleton Hill. They say a driver on a motorcycle lost control and crashed. No other vehicles were involved. The driver’s injuries are life-threatening.

Crews had the road shut down in that area for hours as they reconstructed the scene.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington man is in custody for wanton endangerment after a lockdown at Tates Creek Middle...
Suspect in custody after shots fired incident near Tates Creek campus
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave
The Clark County and Madison County school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase...
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
Authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting in Anderson County.
KSP investigating deadly shooting involving trooper in Anderson County
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
FCPS principal placed on leave after ‘allegation of inappropriate conduct’

Latest News

wind advisory
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Very gusty winds ahead of the Breeder’s Cup
KSP investigating deadly shooting involving trooper in Anderson County
WATCH | KSP investigating deadly shooting involving trooper in Anderson County
Greyline Station hosts international block party for Breeders’ Cup
WATCH | Greyline Station hosts international block party for Breeders’ Cup
Suspect in custody after shots fired incident near Tates Creek campus
WATCH | Suspect in custody after shots fired incident near Tates Creek campus