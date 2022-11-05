Epicenter injured during Breeders’ Cup Classic

Transported to Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital
The Breeders’ Cup is returning to Lexington this fall, where horses from all over the world...
The Breeders’ Cup is returning to Lexington this fall, where horses from all over the world will race at Keeneland.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Epicenter, who finished second in two of the three Triple Crown races this year, was injured at Keeneland during the Breeders’ Cup Classic and taken to a Lexington equine hospital.

The Breeders’ Cup issued a statement on Epicenter:

“Epicenter was pulled up by jockey Joel Rosario after sustaining an injury to his right forelimb in the Breeders’ Cup Classic and was attended to immediately by an expert team of veterinarians led by KHRC Chief Veterinarian Dr. Nick Smith. The horse walked onto the equine ambulance and is being transported to Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital for further evaluation.”

