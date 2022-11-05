Fans gather at Keeneland for last day of Breeders’ Cup

Many traveled thousands of miles for the Breeders’ Cup
Breeders’ Cup 2022 is underway at Keeneland.
Breeders’ Cup 2022 is underway at Keeneland.(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday is the last day of the 2022 Breeders’ Cup.

“It’s the championship horseracing event, so it’s the best event of the year,” said attendee Kevin Perdue.\

David Fuller traveled from Columbus for the Breeders’ Cup.

“It’s got a pageantry about it. the colors, the silks on the horses, the excitement when they turn for home, and down the stretch they come. That’s second to none and you hope you got a ticket or two on the winner,” said Fuller.

Gustavo Garcia calls himself a “horseracing historian.” He travels across the country to go to the races.

“It’s almost like being in a place where everyone shares your same love. Ya know? We’re all here for a reason,” said Garcia.

Garcia traveled from New York for this year’s Breeders’ Cup. Many traveled thousands of miles to Lexington and the locals say they’re grateful for the opportunity to show off their city.

“I have been meeting so many people from all over the country and just now the world. I had some people from Ireland behind me and when they know I’m from Lexington they ask me questions to the point that they asked me finally if I work for the tourism department in Lexington,” said Denise Finley.

Those who visit Keeneland quickly learn to love it as much as the locals do.

“If I was a horse I’d want to live here,” said Fuller.

No matter where they’re traveling from, they say the trip is worth it to experience the action in person.

“We could literally be in our pajamas and bet the same Breeders’ Cup that we are flying here but if you love the sport, just like you’ll go to an NBA final, try to come to the Derby or Breeders’ Cup,” said Garcia.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

