Flightline crushes Classic field at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Heavy-favorite Flightline provided a spectacular ending to World Championships of racing, dominating the field on Saturday in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

With jockey Flavian Prat in the irons, Flightline stalked early leader Life Is Good before turning on the afterburners and cruising to his sixth win in six career starts.

For Prat, it was his fourth career win at the Breeders’ Cup. Trainer John Sadler picks up his second Breeders’ Cup win.

“He’s showed so much talent, we were expecting a great run from him,” Prat said.

“Really a great win today,” Sadler said. “This is one of the great horses of all-time.”

Bred in Georgetown at Summer Wind Farm, Flightline delivered on the hype, winning by eight lengths in a time of 2:00:05. Olympiad finished second, followed by Taiba.

