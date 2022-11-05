Flightline crushes Classic field at Keeneland

4-year old now a perfect 6-for-6 in his career
Flightline blew away the field on Saturday in the Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland.
Flightline blew away the field on Saturday in the Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland.(Associated Press)
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Heavy-favorite Flightline provided a spectacular ending to World Championships of racing, dominating the field on Saturday in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

With jockey Flavian Prat in the irons, Flightline stalked early leader Life Is Good before turning on the afterburners and cruising to his sixth win in six career starts.

For Prat, it was his fourth career win at the Breeders’ Cup. Trainer John Sadler picks up his second Breeders’ Cup win.

“He’s showed so much talent, we were expecting a great run from him,” Prat said.

“Really a great win today,” Sadler said. “This is one of the great horses of all-time.”

Bred in Georgetown at Summer Wind Farm, Flightline delivered on the hype, winning by eight lengths in a time of 2:00:05. Olympiad finished second, followed by Taiba.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington man is in custody for wanton endangerment after a lockdown at Tates Creek Middle...
Suspect in custody after shots fired incident near Tates Creek campus
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave
Authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting in Anderson County.
KSP investigating deadly shooting involving trooper in Anderson County
The Clark County and Madison County school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase...
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Kentucky Lottery gives out free chance to win largest lottery jackpot in history

Latest News

Georgetown's defense, which shut out Thomas More on Saturday, regroups on the sidelines.
Georgetown takes down Thomas More, 35-0
Breeders’ Cup 2022 is underway at Keeneland.
Breeders’ Cup underway at Keeneland
Antonio Reeves paced the Cats with 23 points, hitting five of 10 from beyond the arc
Playing for Collins, Cats cruise past Kentucky State
UK defensive lineman Deone Walker is a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the...
UK’s Walker a semifinalist for national freshman award