Georgetown takes down Thomas More, 35-0

Tigers now 7-2 heading into season finale
Georgetown's defense, which shut out Thomas More on Saturday, regroups on the sidelines.
Georgetown's defense, which shut out Thomas More on Saturday, regroups on the sidelines.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown College shut out Thomas More on Saturday, holding the Saints to less than 200 yards of total offense.

Running back Darius Neal and quarterback Gehrig Slunaker each ran for two scores for the winners.

The Tigers wrap up the regular season next Saturday at Lindsey Wilson, where Georgetown coach Chris Oliver spent 12 seasons.

