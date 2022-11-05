‘He was just amazing’: Pike County firefighter escorted to final resting place

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - 61-year-old Randy Courtney of Pikeville died on Oct. 30. On Saturday, folks from across the region gathered at Pike County Central High School to pay their respects before he was laid to rest.

Courtney was a former member of the Pikeville Fire Department, founding member and president of the Pike County 911 board, founding member and Chief of the Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department, president of the Pike County Firefighter’s Association, former president of the Kentucky Firefighter’s Association, a state fire and rescue instructor, a duty officer for the American Red Cross and a member of several other committees with the state fire commission.

“He loved the fire department, he loved his county, he loved his state, and he was involved with all of the volunteer fire departments, and he worked for the city fire department, and then he was part of the 911 board, and the firefighter’s association,” said Courtney’s cousin, Penny Childers.

Along with his accomplishments throughout his firefighting career, Courtney was a family man. A loving partner, father, grandfather and friend to many.

“From a father’s standpoint, he was just amazing,” said Courtney’s daughter, Ellie Harris. “He was there every time I needed him. He was a shoulder to cry on and that goes for anybody.”

His fellow firefighters and other first responders escorted Courtney to his final resting place on Saturday. Nee Jackson, Pike County Emergency Management Director and Belfry Volunteer Fire Department Chief, said Courtney will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

“He was a great guy to work with. He would give you the shirt off his back,” said Jackson. “He was a super great guy to work with and work for.”

Family and friends added Courtney left a legacy that will never be forgotten and shoes that no one could fill.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.