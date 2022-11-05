Malathaat wins Breeders’ Cup Distaff in photo finish

Daughter of Curlin won last year’s Kentucky Oaks
Malathaat wins the 2021 Ashland Stakes at Keeneland.
Malathaat wins the 2021 Ashland Stakes at Keeneland.(Keeneland)
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Malathaat won the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Distaff in a three-horse photo finish at Keeneland on Saturday.

The daughter of Curlin nosed out Blue Stripe and Clairiere at the wire to add to her victories, which include the 2021 Kentucky Oaks.

Malathaat is owned by Shadwell Stables, trained by Todd Pletcher and was ridden by John Velazquez.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington man is in custody for wanton endangerment after a lockdown at Tates Creek Middle...
Suspect in custody after shots fired incident near Tates Creek campus
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave
Authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting in Anderson County.
KSP investigating deadly shooting involving trooper in Anderson County
The Clark County and Madison County school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase...
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Kentucky Lottery gives out free chance to win largest lottery jackpot in history

Latest News

EKU defensive back Jaylen Herrud celebrates after an intercepting a Cent. Arkansas pass on...
EKU cruises past Central Arkansas, 42-14
The Breeders’ Cup is returning to Lexington this fall, where horses from all over the world...
Epicenter injured during Breeders’ Cup Classic
Flightline blew away the field on Saturday in the Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland.
Flightline crushes Classic field at Keeneland
Georgetown's defense, which shut out Thomas More on Saturday, regroups on the sidelines.
Georgetown takes down Thomas More, 35-0