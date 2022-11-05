Malathaat wins Breeders’ Cup Distaff in photo finish

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Malathaat won the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Distaff in a three-horse photo finish at Keeneland on Saturday.

The daughter of Curlin nosed out Blue Stripe and Clairiere at the wire to add to her victories, which include the 2021 Kentucky Oaks.

Malathaat is owned by Shadwell Stables, trained by Todd Pletcher and was ridden by John Velazquez.

