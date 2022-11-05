Storms rip through parts of Texas, causing injuries, damage

Scenes of devastation are visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of...
Scenes of devastation are visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of State Highway 271, after a massive tornado hit the area, causing extensive damage and destroying an unknown number of homes, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 in Powderly, Texas.(Jeff Forward/The Paris News via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Storms ripped through parts of Texas on Friday, flattening homes and toppling trees, with local officials in one county reporting at least two dozen people injured.

One community hit hard was Powderly, Texas, near the border with Oklahoma and about 120 miles (193 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

Randi Johnson, chief of the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department, told The Paris News newspaper that she wasn’t aware anyone had been killed but knew of injuries.

“It’s going to take a long time to get this cleaned up, but the community came together,” Johnson said. “It’s really heartbreaking to see.”

Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell -- the highest elected official in the county that includes Powderly -- declared a disaster in the area, a step in getting federal assistance and funding. Bell’s declaration said at least two dozen people were injured across the county.

Churches opened their doors to serve as shelters for those whose homes were damaged.

The National Weather Service had issued multiple tornado warnings stretching from the Dallas-Fort Worth area into neighboring Oklahoma. The storm system was then headed toward Arkansas and Louisiana.

