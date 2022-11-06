Ally Blake’s Forecast | A few showers for some

By Ally Blake
Nov. 6, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a dreary morning for a lot of us in central and eastern Kentucky. Scattered showers and drizzle are continuing to move off to our east. Temps are also steady in the 60s. Throughout the day the clouds should recede and most of us stay dry.

Let’s get to it! As the cloud cover starts to move east, temps will likely rise to near the low 70s. It still will be fairly breezy today with some gusts up to 20 mph. Likely after dark, another wave of moisture tries to build in on Monday morning. This will bring showers to southern Kentucky likely throughout the morning. Lexington may see nothing. Temps will rise to the upper 60s. Tuesday-Thursday looks to stay nice and dry. Tuesday temps are closer to normal before escalating back to the 70s. Over the weekend another strong cold front moves in dropping temps nearly 25 degrees.

I hope you all have a great day!

