Cincinnati Zoo welcomes 3 manatees

Three new manatees arrive at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Three new manatees arrive at the Cincinnati Zoo.(Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three orphaned manatees arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo Sunday.

Calliope, Piccolina, and Soleil were in critical care at ZooTampa at Lowry Park in Florida.

The zoo says they are well enough to start the second-stage rehab care in Cincinnati.

Since 1999, the zoo has cared for over 2,000 manatees after joining with the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership.

Visitors wishing to see the manatees can do so this week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. Sophia Rosing was booked at the...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
Police say that the crash happened around 2:30 on Saturday morning at Gainesway Drive and...
Motorcyclist identified in early morning fatal crash
Cody's wish is a 4-year-old with the pedigree to say he is worthy of the race, but it is the...
Breeders’ Cup horse Cody’s Wish has special bond with Kentucky teenager
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave
An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk who is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy out of Kentucky

Latest News

How Daylight Savings can impact your health
WATCH | How Daylight Savings can impact your health
EKY artist Lacy Hale
EKY artist finds increasing passion for art and the region after flood
Powerball
College students benefit from Kentucky Lottery proceeds
Schools closing due to illness.
Fayette Co. Schools closed Monday due to illness
Image courtesy of MGN.
KSP investigates double fatal UTV crash