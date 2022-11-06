Early voting ends ahead of 2022 Midterm Elections

Early voters were out all day until the polls closed.
Early voters were out all day until the polls closed.(Source: WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Early voters were out all day until the polls closed.

People in Madison County and Rowan County said it was a quick and easy process.

Jenny and Lee Pennington went out this afternoon to cast their own votes in Rowan County.

“It was very easy, and I felt like it was secure, and I think they did a great job,” Jenny said.

Although many voters told us they didn’t have any issues at the polls, we received reports from people in Rowan County and Madison County about candidates greeting people and supporters standing within 100 feet of the voting sites.

The KRS statute says, “No officer of election shall do any electioneering on election day.”

We reached out to Secretary of State, Michael Adam’s office for clarification, but have not heard back.

Two voters in Madison County, John Combs and Mark Harrison, said they didn’t see anything out of the ordinary

“There’s not anyone here than the people that are voting. Everything went smoothly. I didn’t see any problems inside at all,” Combs said.

They both said the ballot took a little longer to fill out, but they felt they had to do their part and vote.

“Get out there and do your civic duty and vote.” Harrison said.

Combs said, “I’ve always been one to say it if you don’t go vote, then you got no time to fuss about what happens. And if you do vote, and you lose and the other side wins, accept it. Live with it until the next election and change it.”

Back in Rowan County, Rejetta Caudill is just one of many people who says she voted early because of the convenience.

“I’m excited,” Caudill said, “I hope everybody goes out and does what they have a right to do and vote and that way you have a voice.”

Looking ahead, many people in both counties said they have faith in the voting system, and said they look forward to finding out all of the results.

They also encouraged other people in the state to vote on Tuesday, if they weren’t able to vote early.

“I think it’s important that you vote. I think it’s your civic duty,” Lee Pennington said.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington man is in custody for wanton endangerment after a lockdown at Tates Creek Middle...
Suspect in custody after shots fired incident near Tates Creek campus
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave
Authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting in Anderson County.
KSP investigating deadly shooting involving trooper in Anderson County
The Clark County and Madison County school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase...
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Kentucky Lottery gives out free chance to win largest lottery jackpot in history

Latest News

Courtney was involved in firefighting for more than 40 years and joined the Pikeville Volunteer...
‘He was just amazing’: Pike County firefighter escorted to final resting place
The Breeders’ Cup is returning to Lexington this fall, where horses from all over the world...
Epicenter injured during Breeders’ Cup Classic
Flightline blew away the field on Saturday in the Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland.
Flightline crushes Classic field at Keeneland
Breeders’ Cup 2022 is underway at Keeneland.
Fans gather at Keeneland for last day of Breeders’ Cup