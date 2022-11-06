Early voting ends ahead of 2022 Midterm Elections

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Early voters were out all day until the polls closed.

People in Madison County and Rowan County said it was a quick and easy process.

Jenny and Lee Pennington went out this afternoon to cast their own votes in Rowan County.

“It was very easy, and I felt like it was secure, and I think they did a great job,” Jenny said.

Although many voters told us they didn’t have any issues at the polls, we received reports from people in Rowan County and Madison County about candidates greeting people and supporters standing within 100 feet of the voting sites.

The KRS statute says, “No officer of election shall do any electioneering on election day.”

We reached out to Secretary of State, Michael Adam’s office for clarification, but have not heard back.

Two voters in Madison County, John Combs and Mark Harrison, said they didn’t see anything out of the ordinary

“There’s not anyone here than the people that are voting. Everything went smoothly. I didn’t see any problems inside at all,” Combs said.

They both said the ballot took a little longer to fill out, but they felt they had to do their part and vote.

“Get out there and do your civic duty and vote.” Harrison said.

Combs said, “I’ve always been one to say it if you don’t go vote, then you got no time to fuss about what happens. And if you do vote, and you lose and the other side wins, accept it. Live with it until the next election and change it.”

Back in Rowan County, Rejetta Caudill is just one of many people who says she voted early because of the convenience.

“I’m excited,” Caudill said, “I hope everybody goes out and does what they have a right to do and vote and that way you have a voice.”

Looking ahead, many people in both counties said they have faith in the voting system, and said they look forward to finding out all of the results.

They also encouraged other people in the state to vote on Tuesday, if they weren’t able to vote early.

“I think it’s important that you vote. I think it’s your civic duty,” Lee Pennington said.

