EKU cruises past Central Arkansas, 42-14

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky used a balanced attack on Saturday to dismantle Central Arkansas, 42-14.

Quarterback Parker McKinney threw for 239 yards, while the Colonels rushed for 230 more in the win.

Braedon Sloan carried for two scores, while Joshua Carter picked up 112 yards rushing on just 11 attempts.

The Colonels (6-3) travel to Jacksonville State next Saturday.

