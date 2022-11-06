EKU cruises past Central Arkansas, 42-14

Colonels rack up 469 yards of offense
EKU defensive back Jaylen Herrud celebrates after an intercepting a Cent. Arkansas pass on...
EKU defensive back Jaylen Herrud celebrates after an intercepting a Cent. Arkansas pass on Saturday.(EKU Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky used a balanced attack on Saturday to dismantle Central Arkansas, 42-14.

Quarterback Parker McKinney threw for 239 yards, while the Colonels rushed for 230 more in the win.

Braedon Sloan carried for two scores, while Joshua Carter picked up 112 yards rushing on just 11 attempts.

The Colonels (6-3) travel to Jacksonville State next Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington man is in custody for wanton endangerment after a lockdown at Tates Creek Middle...
Suspect in custody after shots fired incident near Tates Creek campus
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave
Authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting in Anderson County.
KSP investigating deadly shooting involving trooper in Anderson County
The Clark County and Madison County school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase...
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Kentucky Lottery gives out free chance to win largest lottery jackpot in history

Latest News

Western Kentucky hosted Georgetown College in an exhibition basketball matchup on Saturday.
Georgetown falls at WKU, 88-68
Malathaat wins the 2021 Ashland Stakes at Keeneland.
Malathaat wins Breeders’ Cup Distaff in photo finish
The Breeders’ Cup is returning to Lexington this fall, where horses from all over the world...
Epicenter injured during Breeders’ Cup Classic
Flightline blew away the field on Saturday in the Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland.
Flightline crushes Classic field at Keeneland