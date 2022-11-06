Fayette Co. Schools closed Monday due to illness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools will be closed Monday, November 7 due to widespread illness in the district.

A district spokesperson says they routinely monitor student and staff absences. They say the number absences continued to climb over the past week.

FCPS was already scheduled to be closed Tuesday, November 8 for Election Day.

Both Monday and Tuesday will not be NTI days.

Over the break, FCPS custodial staff will deep clean campuses, classrooms and facilities.

“After the extended closures during COVID-19, our community has clearly communicated the importance of keeping schools open to in-person learning as much as possible, and our superintendent, teachers, and staff agree. However, anticipated staff absences on Monday would make it difficult to ensure that bus routes and classes are covered and that students are sufficiently supported,” said FCPS Spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall.

A number of other school districts have made the decision recently to cancel classes due to illness.

