Fayette Co. Schools closed Monday due to illness

Schools closing due to illness.
Schools closing due to illness.(mgn)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools will be closed Monday, November 7 due to widespread illness in the district.

A district spokesperson says they routinely monitor student and staff absences. They say the number absences continued to climb over the past week.

FCPS was already scheduled to be closed Tuesday, November 8 for Election Day.

Both Monday and Tuesday will not be NTI days.

Over the break, FCPS custodial staff will deep clean campuses, classrooms and facilities.

“After the extended closures during COVID-19, our community has clearly communicated the importance of keeping schools open to in-person learning as much as possible, and our superintendent, teachers, and staff agree. However, anticipated staff absences on Monday would make it difficult to ensure that bus routes and classes are covered and that students are sufficiently supported,” said FCPS Spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall.

A number of other school districts have made the decision recently to cancel classes due to illness.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. Sophia Rosing was booked at the...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
Police say that the crash happened around 2:30 on Saturday morning at Gainesway Drive and...
Motorcyclist identified in early morning fatal crash
Cody's wish is a 4-year-old with the pedigree to say he is worthy of the race, but it is the...
Breeders’ Cup horse Cody’s Wish has special bond with Kentucky teenager
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave
Authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting in Anderson County.
KSP investigating deadly shooting involving trooper in Anderson County

Latest News

Image courtesy of MGN.
KSP investigates double fatal UTV crash
Clock in front of sunset
How changing the clocks can affect for your health
The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. Sophia Rosing was booked at the...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a dreary morning for a lot of us in central and eastern...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A few showers for some