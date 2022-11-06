Flightline retires after Breeders’ Cup victory

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For most athletes, their dream is to go out on top, and that’s exactly what the Breeders’ Cup Classic Champion, Flightline, has done.

Saturday he won the $6 million dollar race by 8 1/4 lengths, Sunday- connections announced that he has retired to Lane’s End farm in Versailles where he will stand stud, though his stud fee has not yet been announced.

FLIGHTLINE arriving at Lane’s End Farm. We are so excited to have you here and we are looking forward to the next chapter in your career #champion #stallion #breederscup 🐎 pic.twitter.com/xFGNIXRANZ — Lane's End (@LanesEndFarms) November 6, 2022

“We would like to thank trainer John Sadler and his team for the incredible work they did with Flightline,” Lane’s End’s Bill Farish said in a release. “His historic performances are a credit to their expertise and unwavering efforts to bring out the very best in the horse.”

Four-year-old Flightline retires a perfect 6-0 in his racing career.

According to their website, currently Quality Road has the highest stud fee at Lane’s End at $200,000 LFSN.

