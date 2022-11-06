Georgetown falls at WKU, 88-68

Tigers, Toppers tied 38-38 at half
Western Kentucky hosted Georgetown College in an exhibition basketball matchup on Saturday.
Western Kentucky hosted Georgetown College in an exhibition basketball matchup on Saturday.(WKU Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown College threw an early scare at Western Kentucky on Saturday, before falling in an exhibition college basketball game, 88-68.

The Tigers and the Toppers, playing in WKU’s final tune-up before their start to the regular season, were tied at half, 38-38.

Dontaie Allen, the transfer from Kentucky, led the Toppers with18 points.

Drew LaMont led Georgetown and all scorers with 20 points.

Georgetown is back on on Tuesday night when they host Indiana Southeast at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington man is in custody for wanton endangerment after a lockdown at Tates Creek Middle...
Suspect in custody after shots fired incident near Tates Creek campus
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave
Authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting in Anderson County.
KSP investigating deadly shooting involving trooper in Anderson County
The Clark County and Madison County school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase...
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Kentucky Lottery gives out free chance to win largest lottery jackpot in history

Latest News

EKU defensive back Jaylen Herrud celebrates after an intercepting a Cent. Arkansas pass on...
EKU cruises past Central Arkansas, 42-14
Malathaat wins the 2021 Ashland Stakes at Keeneland.
Malathaat wins Breeders’ Cup Distaff in photo finish
The Breeders’ Cup is returning to Lexington this fall, where horses from all over the world...
Epicenter injured during Breeders’ Cup Classic
Flightline blew away the field on Saturday in the Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland.
Flightline crushes Classic field at Keeneland