Georgetown falls at WKU, 88-68

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown College threw an early scare at Western Kentucky on Saturday, before falling in an exhibition college basketball game, 88-68.

The Tigers and the Toppers, playing in WKU’s final tune-up before their start to the regular season, were tied at half, 38-38.

Dontaie Allen, the transfer from Kentucky, led the Toppers with18 points.

Drew LaMont led Georgetown and all scorers with 20 points.

Georgetown is back on on Tuesday night when they host Indiana Southeast at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.