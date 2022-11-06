‘It was perfect:’ Dorman family share their story after Cody’s Wish wins at Breeders’ Cup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Amber Philpott first shared the sensational story of 16-year-old Cody Dorman and a foal he met in Versailles four years ago.

The bond between Cody and Cody’s Wish has blossomed ever since. It’s led the Dorman family on a long journey, and that journey led to Keeneland on Saturday.

Cody settled in for sleep Friday night beside pictures of his horse and his jockey, Junior Alvarado. He was excited and he was confident.

“He will win,” said Cody in an earlier interview.

He was ready to see Cody’s Wish compete on a world stage. But before that could happen, Cody stole the show all on his own.

“People were coming up randomly, so happy to hear about it, smiling, some were asking if they could take their picture with him,” said Kelly Dorman, Cody’s father.

Cody even met with Governor Andy Beshear.

When it came time for the Dirt Mile, Cody’s father Kelly says they were allowed into the Winner’s Circle so that Cody could see his beloved horse run.

“It took me for a ride which I was not expecting,” said Alvarado.

It was a ride which tore their family’s nerves to pieces and put Cody’s Wish to the test until the last furlong. But in the end, Cody’s Wish channeled Cody’s never-quit attitude and won.

“It was perfect,” said Kelly. “What’s wonderful about it is how it makes so many people happy and they got caught up in it.”

Kelly previously told us if Cody’s Wish had half the heart Cody did, he would go on to do great things. But Kelly learned something new on Saturday.

“They’ve got the same heart,” said Kelly.

He learned that their spirit, their willpower, their entire lives had intertwined. Wherever Cody’s Wish rides next, Cody will be along for that ride.

“If he keeps racing, great!” Kelly said. “If he retires, Cody’s going to have his best friend here in Lexington for a long time.”

