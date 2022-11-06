Police: 9 wounded in shooting outside Philadelphia bar

Police in Philadelphia say at least nine people have been wounded in a shooting outside a bar....
Police in Philadelphia say at least nine people have been wounded in a shooting outside a bar. All nine victims were hospitalized, and police say two were critical and the others were in stable condition.(Source: WPVI via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:11 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - At least nine people were wounded in a shooting outside a Philadelphia bar Saturday night, police said.

Inspector D.F. Pace said the victims were shot shortly before 11 p.m. near Kensington and Allegheny avenues, WCAU-TV reported.

WPVI-TV reported that gunmen emerged from a black vehicle parked in the middle of the block and shot nine people, according to police.

All nine victims were hospitalized. Police said two were critical and the others were in stable condition, WPVI-TV reported.

Pace said there were likely to be more victims.

There were no immediate arrests.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that the crash happened around 2:30 on Saturday morning at Gainesway Drive and...
Motorcyclist identified in early morning fatal crash
Cody's wish is a 4-year-old with the pedigree to say he is worthy of the race, but it is the...
Breeders’ Cup horse Cody’s Wish has special bond with Kentucky teenager
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave
Authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting in Anderson County.
KSP investigating deadly shooting involving trooper in Anderson County
A Lexington man is in custody for wanton endangerment after a lockdown at Tates Creek Middle...
Suspect in custody after shots fired incident near Tates Creek campus

Latest News

The Houston Astros celebrate their 4-1 World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies in...
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning Powerball numbers drawn for record $1.6 billion jackpot
The Dorman family dressed for success ahead of a big win by Cody's Wish at the Breeders' Cup...
‘It was perfect:’ Dorman family share their story after Cody’s Wish wins at Breeders’ Cup
Early voters were out all day until the polls closed.
Early voting ends ahead of 2022 Midterm Elections