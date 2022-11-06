UK student arrested following assault on campus

The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. She was booked at the Fayette...
The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. She was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center at around 3:50 AM on Sunday morning.(Fayette County Detention Center)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection to a physical and racially-charged verbal assault against another UK student.

A video that shows a student at the University of Kentucky attacking another student in a dormitory has been gaining traction online following her arrest on campus early Sunday morning.

The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. She was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center at around 3:50 AM on Sunday morning. Her charges include alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct, 4th-degree assault, and 3rd-degree assault (of a police officer).

UK has put out a statement on the incident, saying that they are conducting a review of the incident, as well as offering support to the victim.

The name of the student who was arrested has not been officially released yet.

We will update with more information as it becomes available.

