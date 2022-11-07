Booker, Paul make final plea to Kentucky voters

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A key U.S. Senate race is on the ballot in Kentucky on Election Day.

Republican Senator Rand Paul is seeking another term of office. He is being challenged by Democrat former state lawmaker Charles Booker.

Booker was in Lexington Sunday and Paul flew into Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport Monday. Both are claiming they will be victorious on Election Day and both say there’s a clear difference in what they stand for.

In Lexington Monday, Paul told supporters the election is more about people telling big government to get out of the way.

“It’s about being for what we really are for. It’s not about accumulating enough power to rule over others,” Sen. Paul said. “We are the party that believes power should not be concentrated.”

Booker spent Monday canvassing through his home city of Louisville. Speaking to us over Zoom, he says he wants to prove doubters wrong, end poverty, take care one another and end government hurting people.

“What I have seen across Kentucky are lot of people in all backgrounds tired of the status quo. They are tired of Rand Paul mocking and disrespecting us, disregarding our lives,” Booker said.

Paul says, when he wins, he will be a chairman of a committee and will focus on investigating the COVID-19 virus and where he says it came from.

Booker says the first order for him is codifying voting and reproductive rights and getting big money out of politics.

Booker voted early in his home city of Louisville last week. Paul says he will be voting in Bowling Green the morning of Election Day.

