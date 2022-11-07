Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Big Change On The Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temps stay on the pleasant and mild side for much of the week, but changes are ready to roll in by the weekend. Those changes mean a much colder setup as our pattern takes on more of a winter look that settles in for the second half of the month.

Temps out there today range from the middle 60s to low 70s as a weak front drops in from the north.

This front knocks the numbers down some as we head into a good looking Election Day. Go vote, folks!

70 degree numbers likely show up again for Wednesday and Thursday, but this is the end of the line for the warm temps.

We have a wild looking weather map showing up across the country this week. A tropical system is likely to slam into the Atlantic Coast of Florida while a major wintertime storm system rolls out of the west. Those two in tandem change up the entire pattern.

Let’s start with the tropical system that may very well become Hurricane Nicole.

This storm will likely head into Florida by Thursday and then rapidly turn to the north and northeast as our wintertime trough moves into the eastern half of the country by Friday.

That has a chance to bring some rain into far eastern Kentucky but the cold front working through here is on a mission and that mission is to totally change the pattern. A wintertime look and feel quickly sweeps in here for the weekend.

Can we get some northwest wind producing snowflakes from that? I can’t rule that out just yet.

Temps and winds behind this are cranking and that’s going to lead to some seriously cold wind chills.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.