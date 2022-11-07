Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Monday Showers to Wednesday Sunshine and Warmth
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye, on a weather maker, which will spark showers tonight and Monday.
We’ll dry out and warm up as we head into the middle part of the new week.
A cold front sweeps across Central and Eastern Kentucky on Friday creating a soggy end to the week.
Highs warm to the 70s by Wednesday, then cool to the 40s by the weekend. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK
