Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Monday Showers to Wednesday Sunshine and Warmth
Keeping a close eye on a weather maker, which will spark showers tonight and Monday.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye, on a weather maker, which will spark showers tonight and Monday.

We’ll dry out and warm up as we head into the middle part of the new week.

A cold front sweeps across Central and Eastern Kentucky on Friday creating a soggy end to the week.

Highs warm to the 70s by Wednesday, then cool to the 40s by the weekend. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

