Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder air holds on for a few more days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You should see temperatures hovering above normal for the remainder of the week. In some cases, by 10-15 degrees.

These next few days will be absolutely delightful. Each day will feature warmer-than-normal temperatures with dry skies. These numbers look pretty comfortable through the end of the week.

A major blast of colder air will be rolling into Kentucky by the end of the week. This strong cold front will have a ton of cold air riding in with it. You’ll see our daytime highs fall from the peak in the low and mid-70s, down to the 40s by the weekend. That is an impressive drop of roughly 30 degrees. We’ll feel all of it with that kind of change settling into the region. Your low temperatures will end up deep in the 30s at night.

Take care of each other!

