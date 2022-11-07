Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder air holds on for a few more days

Temperatures will hold steady until the end of the week and weekend
Temperatures will hold steady until the end of the week and weekend(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You should see temperatures hovering above normal for the remainder of the week. In some cases, by 10-15 degrees.

These next few days will be absolutely delightful. Each day will feature warmer-than-normal temperatures with dry skies. These numbers look pretty comfortable through the end of the week.

A major blast of colder air will be rolling into Kentucky by the end of the week. This strong cold front will have a ton of cold air riding in with it. You’ll see our daytime highs fall from the peak in the low and mid-70s, down to the 40s by the weekend. That is an impressive drop of roughly 30 degrees. We’ll feel all of it with that kind of change settling into the region. Your low temperatures will end up deep in the 30s at night.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. Sophia Rosing was booked at the...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk who is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy out of Kentucky
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Police say that the crash happened around 2:30 on Saturday morning at Gainesway Drive and...
Motorcyclist identified in early morning fatal crash
Image courtesy of MGN.
KSP investigates double fatal UTV crash

Latest News

Highs warm to the 70s by Wednesday, then cool to the 40s by the weekend.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Keeping a close eye on a weather maker, which will spark showers tonight and Monday.
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Monday Showers to Wednesday Sunshine and Warmth
Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a dreary morning for a lot of us in central and eastern...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A few showers for some
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gusty Winds Slow Down Tonight