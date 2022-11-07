Kentucky man accused of shooting at hit-and-run victim

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Berea man is accused of firing multiple shots after a hit-and-run incident.

According to an arrest citation, police responded Saturday evening to a call of a hit-and-run collision on Old US 25 in Berea. The victim told a 911 dispatcher another car rear-ended his car and then left the scene.

He said he attempted to follow the car, where the driver fired three gunshots at him. However, the victim was able to get the license plate number of the car.

Police identified the car as belonging to Matthew Ward of Berea and sent two deputies to his home. They say Ward admitted to rear-ending the man’s car and fleeing the scene.

The citation says Ward told officers that he got scared after having a flashback to a previous incident. Officers also say that Ward admitted to firing two shots out of his driverside window in order to get the victim to stop.

Police say there was a small hole in the driver’s side view mirror that was consistent with a small caliber bullet hole. Police seized a .22 caliber from Ward’s vehicle. Police also say that there was damage to Ward’s vehicle from the collision.

Ward has been charged with wanton endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident - failure to render aid or assistance.

