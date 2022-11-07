New details in arrest of UK student accused of shouting racial slurs during assault

We’re learning new details about the arrest of a University of Kentucky student accused of assaulting another student and calling her racial slurs.
By WKYT News Staff and Samantha Valentino
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new details about the arrest of a University of Kentucky student accused of assaulting another student and calling her racial slurs.

Sophia Rosing is facing assault charges.

PREVIOUS: UK student arrested following assault on campus

Rosing is accused of assaulting a Black student while shouting racial slurs. Video of the incident went viral on social media over the weekend. It shows Rosing attacking a desk clerk in Boyd Hall.

The desk clerk, Kylah Spring, says Rosing appeared to be intoxicated. When spring asked if she was okay, Rosing started attacking her.

In the video, rosing appears to attempt to run spring over with a shopping cart that was in the building lobby. Rosing is also heard saying the n-word more than 200 times.

Police arrested Rosing on campus early Sunday morning. Her charges include public intoxication and assault.

According to her arrest citation, Rosing told police that she “has lots of money and gets special treatment.” The citation says she also kicked and bit police during her arrest.

UK released a statement saying they are investigating the incident. UK President Eli Capilouto says the actions in the video are “deeply antithetical to what we are and what we always want to be as a community.”

Rosing is set to appear in court for her arraignment Monday afternoon.

A march against racism will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at William T Young Library. Students will march to the Bowman statue on campus on behalf of Kylah Spring.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk who is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy out of Kentucky
Image courtesy of MGN.
KSP investigates double fatal UTV crash
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Police say that the crash happened around 2:30 on Saturday morning at Gainesway Drive and...
Motorcyclist identified in early morning fatal crash

Latest News

UK student arrested following assault on campus
WATCH | UK student arrested following assault on campus
A major blast of cold air rolls in this weekend
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
The Madison County coroner confirms two people are dead after a house caught fire. It happened...
Coroner identifies two killed in Madison County house fire
Temperatures will hold steady until the end of the week and weekend
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder air holds on for a few more days