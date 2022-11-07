Officials: Missing woman’s remains found in remote area, 2 expected to be charged

Chelsie Autum Walker was last seen on Oct. 29.
By Paige Hill and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - The remains of a Tennessee woman who was reported missing in October were found Sunday, according to authorities.

According to WVLT, 24-year-old Chelsie Autum Walker was reported missing on Oct. 29.

Officials said she was last seen at a home in Tellico Plains. Officers with the Madisonville Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated her disappearance and said they found her remains in a remote area in Monroe County on Nov. 6.

Two people were arrested and charges are coming, but the investigation is still active, officials said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
The Madison County coroner confirms two people are dead after a house caught fire. It happened...
Coroner identifies two killed in Madison County house fire
An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk who is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy out of Kentucky
Image courtesy of MGN.
KSP investigates double fatal UTV crash
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’

Latest News

Senator Rand Paul and Charles Booker
Booker, Paul make final plea to Kentucky voters
Matthew Ward, 29.
Kentucky man accused of shooting at hit-and-run victim
Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps
Paul Pelosi underwent successful surgery on a skull fracture he suffered in the incident.
Pelosi opens up about attack on husband: ‘I was very scared’
Coroner identifies two killed in Madison County house fire
WATCH | Coroner identifies two killed in Madison County house fire