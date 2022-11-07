Partial share of Breeders’ Cup Classic winner sold for $4.6 million

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A two-and-a-half percent share of Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Flightline was auctioned off Monday, at the Keeneland November sales for a whopping $4.6 million dollars.

It was a packed house inside the Keeneland Sales Pavillion, as the bidding started at one million dollars. Thoroughbred owners and fans were able to own a piece of history with a purchase of what some horseracing experts say could be the greatest horse since Secretariat. This all happened with Flightline not present, but he was in the virtual space.

For the first time, fans could be at the sales virtually via the metaverse.

“I think our goal, we are always thinking about ways to show people how exciting and amazing this sport is and how exciting and amazing the horses are,” said Keeneland CEO Shannon Arvin. “So, this was an opportunity to us to tell more people how great horse racing is and to attract more people to the sport and to the sales.”

The new partial owner of Flightline has not been disclosed.

