TRAFFIC ALERT: Police activity has parts of Man O War Blvd shut down
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Lexington due to a police situation right now.
According to lexwrecks, police activity in the area of Man O War Blvd and Crosby Dr has the inner loop of Man O War Blvd shutdown at Armstrong Mill Rd. The outer loop of Man O War Blvd is shut down at Tates Creek Rd.
Police say officers are working an active scene and there will be a heavy police presence and detours in the area.
We have a crew at the scene working to get details about what is going on.
We’ll keep you updated.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.