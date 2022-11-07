TRAFFIC ALERT: Police activity has parts of Man O War Blvd shut down

Police situation on Man o' War Boulevard, between Rapid Run and Crosby Drive.
Police situation on Man o' War Boulevard, between Rapid Run and Crosby Drive.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Lexington due to a police situation right now.

According to lexwrecks, police activity in the area of Man O War Blvd and Crosby Dr has the inner loop of Man O War Blvd shutdown at Armstrong Mill Rd. The outer loop of Man O War Blvd is shut down at Tates Creek Rd.

Police say officers are working an active scene and there will be a heavy police presence and detours in the area.

We have a crew at the scene working to get details about what is going on.

We’ll keep you updated.

