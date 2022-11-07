Two killed in Madison County house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Madison County coroner confirms two people are dead after a house caught fire.

It happened Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea.

The coroner says a man and woman were found dead inside the home. He was working to identify the victims early Monday morning.

A cause of death has not been released, along with what sparked the fire.

More details are expected from the medical examiner on Monday.

WKYT has a crew headed to the scene. This story is developing and will be updated.

