Two killed in Madison County house fire

generic fatal fire
generic fatal fire(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Madison County coroner confirms two people are dead after a house caught fire.

It happened Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea.

The coroner says a man and woman were found dead inside the home. He was working to identify the victims early Monday morning.

A cause of death has not been released, along with what sparked the fire.

More details are expected from the medical examiner on Monday.

WKYT has a crew headed to the scene. This story is developing and will be updated.

Image courtesy of MGN.
