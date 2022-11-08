15 intimidation incidents alleged during early voting in North Carolina

FILE - Voters are seen lining up in this file photo. Final voting began Tuesday in the midterm elections.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) - After a contentious election season, more incidents of alleged voter intimidation are coming to light as Election Day arrives on Tuesday.

In North Carolina, elections officials are saying there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting.

The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections shooting video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites and one situation where an election worker was followed from the voting site to the elections office and then to their neighborhood.

Officials said while the number of incidents may be about the same as they were during the spring election, those documented during the current election may be more intense.

They’re still working to determine if any of the incidents should be investigated.

