Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rain Arrives Before The Cold

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -It’s Election Day in America so don’t forget to get out and vote. As far as the weather is concerned, it’s nice and will stay nice for the next few days. Once into the weekend, a major pattern takes us into a wintertime looking and feeling setup.

Temps today range from the upper 50s northeast to the upper 60s southwest. A mix of sun and clouds will be noted.

Highs reach 70-75 degrees for both Wednesday and Thursday and you should enjoy it because of the temp plunge by the weekend.

To make things even more extreme, we are likely to have Hurricane Nicole moving into Florida Wednesday night.

The turn to the north and northeast comes as a strong cold front works through here on Friday and moves that system along. Offshoot moisture is likely to surge out ahead of this and into areas of central and eastern Kentucky Thursday night and Friday. That brings an increasing chance for decent rains. Some areas may pick up 1″-2″ of rain.

Very cold air slams in behind this for the weekend and early next week. Highs reach the upper 30s and low 40s with lows around 20 by Sunday and Monday.

