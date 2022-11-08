Crews working to control Estill County wildfire

Fire officials have been out on Pitts Road battling a brush fire. Smoke from the fire can be...
Fire officials have been out on Pitts Road battling a brush fire. Smoke from the fire can be seen for miles.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Fire crews are actively working to control a wildfire in Estill County.

Fire officials have been out on Pitts Road battling a brush fire. Smoke from the fire can be seen for miles. As of 10 a.m., Estill County EMA says between 300-500 acres have burned.

The Kentucky Division of Forestry says around 30 acres are still burning.

Heavy smoke, large flames and sounds of popping are some of the sights and sounds. The wind is also making it difficult for fire officials.

Officials say the fire was started by a single cigarette. Burn bans were in place in the county at the time. Helicopters continue to take buckets of water to the scene, but smoke continues to plume for miles.

Estill County Judge Executive Donny Watson says the smoke creates potential health risks for people in the area.

“You know people have breathing problems and asthma and as you can see there is smoke everywhere. So, this is drift down into the valley and in town and can create a lot of health problems that we normally don’t think about,” Watson said.

The Division of Forestry and emergency management officials say that, as of 10 a.m., 40% of the fire is contained.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
New details in arrest of UK student accused of shouting racial slurs during assault
The Madison County coroner confirms two people are dead after a house caught fire. It happened...
Coroner identifies two killed in Madison County house fire
Police situation on Man o' War Boulevard, between Rapid Run and Crosby Drive.
Police activity shuts down section of Man O War Blvd
Jose Avalos Quezada, 39.
Naked man broke into woman’s home and got into bed with her, citation says

Latest News

A witness says that Wolke was punching the victim, giving commands to a large dog to get it to...
Kentucky woman sentenced for siccing pit bull on man in deadly attack
A significant drop in temperatures
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures tumble
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Warmer temps hold on until a major blast of cold air arrives
WKYT Campaign 2022
Polls open in Kentucky for 2022 midterm elections