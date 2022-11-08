Grand jury to hear case of man accused of killing Ky. police officer in crash

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - The case against the man accused of a DUI crash that killed a London police officer is moving forward.

Investigators say Casey Byrd hit and killed Officer Logan Medlock on October 30.

They say Byrd’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at the time of the crash. A Kentucky State Police trooper testified during the hearing he smelled of alcohol, had glassy eyes and had to be helped to walk.

We also found out Byrd was doing 51 in a 35 mph zone when he hit Medlock.

His attorneys also argued to amend the aggravated murder charge, which would have meant the death penalty would have been on the table, to wanton murder and the commonwealth agreed.

During the hearing, Byrd pleaded not guilty to murder of a police officer and DUI.

His case will now go to a grand jury.

Copyright 2022 WKYT/WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
New details in arrest of UK student accused of shouting racial slurs during assault
The Madison County coroner confirms two people are dead after a house caught fire. It happened...
Coroner identifies two killed in Madison County house fire
Police situation on Man o' War Boulevard, between Rapid Run and Crosby Drive.
Police activity shuts down section of Man O War Blvd
Jose Avalos Quezada, 39.
Naked man broke into woman’s home and got into bed with her, citation says

Latest News

Fire officials have been out on Pitts Road battling a brush fire. Smoke from the fire can be...
Crews working to control Estill County wildfire
A witness says that Wolke was punching the victim, giving commands to a large dog to get it to...
Kentucky woman sentenced for siccing pit bull on man in deadly attack
A significant drop in temperatures
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures tumble
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Warmer temps hold on until a major blast of cold air arrives