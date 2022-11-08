Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Warmer temps hold on until a major blast of cold air arrives

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This week is pretty quiet until we reach the end of it. That’s when we go from 70 to 40 in a matter of days!

Before we dig in on the cold talk, let’s discuss how nice it will be up until that point. You’ll see temperatures run around the low to mid-70s on Wednesday & Thursday. When you compare that to normal, we are beating those average highs by roughly 10 to 15 degrees. It will be very comfortable! Those days are numbered, as far as this 7-Day forecast is concerned.

The end of the week features two weather elements converging in Kentucky. Rain chances will arrive long before the cold ever gets here. Whatever is left of Subtropical Storm Nicole will spread moisture into our skies. This happens on Friday morning and will quickly fill our skies from south to north. This is exactly what the doctor ordered for folks in need of rainfall. Hint... we are all in need of rainfall. Some of those totals could come in around 1″ to 3″ in some areas.

The blast of cold air will get here just in time for the weekend. While temperatures will be down on Friday, they won’t be as cold as they are going to get. Most of you will find highs in the low to mid-60s Friday. The real shot of cold will dig in on Saturday! Expect the morning to hover around freezing with highs only around the low to mid-40s. We peak in the low and mid-70s this week and fall all the way down to the 40s by the weekend.

Take care of each other!

